Rick and Morty: Season 7 Premiere and Streaming Details

Rick and Morty fans are in for a treat as the highly anticipated seventh season of the show is set to premiere this weekend. This season will be unique as it marks the first time that series co-creator and voice actor, Justin Roiland, will not be involved. Here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty: Season 7.

The premiere of Rick and Morty: Season 7 is scheduled for October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. For viewers in the U.S. without cable, the new episodes will be available to purchase from digital retailers the day after they air on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have a cable subscription that includes Adult Swim, you can still watch the new episodes using a live TV streaming service such as Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV. However, if you prefer to wait, the episodes will eventually be available on regular streaming platforms in 2024.

Rick and Morty: Season 7 will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes airing on Adult Swim every Sunday from October 15 to December 17. The episodes have intriguing titles such as “How Poopy Got His Poop Back,” “The Jerrick Trap,” and “Air Force Wong.”

While the specific streaming release date for Season 7 has not been announced, it has been confirmed that it will be available on Max and Hulu in 2024. If past seasons are any indication, the streaming release may occur around mid-May, approximately five months after the season finale airs on Adult Swim.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty continues the adventures of the eccentric duo as they travel through different universes and dimensions. The official synopsis teases exciting storylines involving Jerry, an evil Summer, and the possibility of returning to high school. Fans can expect the same humorous and wild adventures that the show is known for.

If you want to catch up on previous seasons, all six seasons of Rick and Morty are currently streaming on Max and Hulu. Alternatively, you can purchase episodes or seasons on Prime Video or Apple TV.

The cast of Rick and Morty: Season 7 remains the same, with Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, and two new actors yet to be named as the voices of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Adult Swim will announce the names of the new actors alongside the season premiere.

Get ready for another exciting and hilarious season of Rick and Morty as the seventh season kicks off this weekend!

