Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 2 Preview: “The Jerrick Trap”

The highly anticipated Season 7 of Rick and Morty continues with Episode 2, airing tonight on Adult Swim (Cartoon Network). The episode, titled “The Jerrick Trap,” delves into the dynamics between Rick and his son-in-law, Jerry. Rick’s genius comes under scrutiny as Jerry accuses him of wasting his intellect.

If you’re eager for a sneak peek, you can watch the cold open of Episode 2 in the provided video. And if you need to catch up or want a refresher before diving into Season 7, you can check out the Season 6 recap or watch the complete Season 7 teaser trailer.

To watch Rick and Morty Season 7, Episode 2, tune in to Adult Swim on Sunday, October 22 at 11 p.m. PT/ET. If you prefer streaming, you can watch it live on Sling or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer promotions and free trials.

It’s worth noting that there have been changes in the voice cast. Co-creator Justin Roiland is no longer involved with the series due to allegations of inappropriate behavior. However, showrunners have assured fans that this change will not significantly impact the characters, voice acting, or production. Roiland’s role has been limited to voice acting for the past several seasons.

Season 7 of Rick and Morty consists of 10 episodes, with the premiere airing on October 15 and the season finale scheduled for December 17. Each episode has its own unique title, and the show follows a weekly release schedule.

So mark your calendars and get ready for another exciting episode as Rick and Morty continue their wild adventures!

—

Sources:

– Adult Swim (Cartoon Network)

– Sling

– DirecTV Stream

– MAX (formerly HBO Max)

– Comcast Xfinity

– DIRECTV

– Dish

– Verizon Fios

– Spectrum/Charter

– Optimum/Altice