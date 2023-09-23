“Retreat To You” Premieres on Hallmark Channel: A Story of Friendship and Reunion

The highly anticipated movie, “Retreat To You,” is set to premiere on Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. The film tells the story of Abby and Sean, who were once close friends but grew apart after their high school graduation. Years later, Abby is surprised when her friend Rachel invites her to a wilderness retreat, only to discover that Sean will also be attending.

As Abby and Sean find themselves separated from the rest of the group, viewers are left wondering if they will be able to find their way back to the campsite, and potentially rekindle their once-close relationship. The movie promises to be a heartwarming tale of friendship and finding one’s way back to each other.

For those looking to watch “Retreat To You” without a cable subscription, there are several options available. The movie can be streamed for free on live-streaming services like Philo (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial), which offer a range of channels for a budget-friendly price. Additionally, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Sling (half of the first month) also provide access to the movie.

Cord cutters can also visit WatchHallmarkTV.com to enjoy a free live stream of the Hallmark Channel. The channel can be found on various TV providers such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Philo, one of the streaming services offering the movie for free, is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. For a budget-friendly price of $25 per month, subscribers get access to over 60 channels and unlimited DVR. Philo is compatible with various app-enabled devices and currently offers a free trial period of 7 days.

Don’t miss the captivating story of Abby and Sean in “Retreat To You” on the Hallmark Channel. Tune in on Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET and join them on their journey of rediscovery.

