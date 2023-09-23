Retreat to You: A Heartwarming Reunion on the Hallmark Channel

Retreat to You, a captivating new movie premiering on the Hallmark Channel, tells the story of Abby and Sean, two former best friends who reunite after years of separation. Starring Emilie Ullerup and Peter Mooney, this heartwarming film will air on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c.

The narrative revolves around Abby and Sean, who were inseparable during their high school years. Unfortunately, their friendship took a hit when a falling-out occurred at their graduation party. Years later, Abby finds herself at a wilderness retreat, accompanied her friend Rachel. To her surprise, she comes face to face with Sean. Fatefully, the two get separated from the group. Now, they must navigate their way back to the campsite and perhaps even rediscover their deep connection.

For those without a regular cable subscription, there are still options to enjoy Retreat to You. You can stream the movie’s premiere via Philo or FuboTV. Both platforms offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to watch the film without any commitment.

Philo boasts affordability, offering users access to more than 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. The Hallmark Channel, along with other popular networks such as MTV, AMC, and HGTV, are included in the package. In addition, Philo provides unlimited DVR and a variety of on-demand movies and TV shows.

On the other hand, FuboTV presents an enticing alternative for cable viewers. While it is recognized as a sports-focused streaming service, its standard package offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. Alongside renowned channels like ESPN, ABC, and CBS, FuboTV grants access to a diverse range of shows and movies on-demand. Additionally, users have the option to record their favorite TV programs.

Retreat to You promises not only a touching story of reunion but also an opportunity to explore the world of live streaming services. So sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in this heartfelt Hallmark Channel movie experience.

