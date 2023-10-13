OWN’s “Ready to Love: Make a Move” Premieres, Offering a Fresh Take on Reality Dating

OWN’s popular reality dating series, “Ready to Love,” is back with a new spinoff titled “Make a Move.” Premiering on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m., the show features a group of sexy, successful, and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are all seeking love and an authentic relationship.

The main focus of “Ready to Love: Make a Move” is on four women from previous seasons of the show – Ashlee Akins, Verneashia Allen, Zadia Murphy, and Shereese Logan. Alongside them is host and matchmaker, Tamica Lee.

The premise of the show is simple yet intriguing. After 13 one-hour episodes, each of the four women will need to decide if any of the men they have met are worth permanently making a move to New Orleans for a fresh start at life and love. It’s a high-stakes decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you’re wondering how to catch the show, don’t worry if you’ve cut the cable cord. You can stream “Ready to Love: Make a Move” live online through streaming services such as Philo and FuboTV. Both services offer free trials for new subscribers, giving everyone a chance to experience the excitement and drama of the show.

Philo, an entertainment streaming service, provides access to over 60 channels, including OWN. With a subscription cost of $25 per month, subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously and save unlimited shows for up to one year.

On the other hand, FuboTV offers access to over 120 channels under its Pro Plan, including OWN. With a starting cost of $70 per month, FuboTV allows users to upgrade to the Elite package for $80 monthly, which includes over 180 channels and 130 events in 4K. Both plans enable users to record and watch shows on multiple screens.

Don’t miss out on this exciting new spinoff of “Ready to Love.” Tune in on OWN or stream it live on Philo or FuboTV for a chance to see love blossom and watch as the cast makes life-changing decisions.

Definitions:

– OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, a television channel owned Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc.

– Philo: An entertainment streaming service that offers live TV subscriptions, including OWN.

– FuboTV: A streaming service that provides access to live sports, TV shows, and more, including OWN.

(Source: OWN)