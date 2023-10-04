Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers: AL Wild Card Series Game 2 Preview

Summary:

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers are looking to secure a spot in the ALDS, while the Rays are hoping to extend the series with a win. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be broadcasted live on ABC.

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance:

The Rays have performed well offensively this season, ranking sixth in MLB with 230 home runs and fourth with a .445 slugging percentage. They also have the third-best batting average in the league (.260) and have scored the fourth-most runs (860 total, 5.3 per game). Defensively, the Rays have a solid pitching staff, ranking fourth with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and fifth with a team ERA of 3.87. They also have the top-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance:

The Rangers have been a strong offensive team, ranking third in MLB with 233 home runs and a .452 slugging percentage. They have a team batting average of .263, which is second among MLB teams, and have scored 881 runs, ranking third in the league. On the pitching side, the Rangers have a combined ERA of 4.27, ranking 17th in MLB, and a WHIP of 1.267, ranking 12th.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

For the Rays, Zach Eflin will take the mound. Eflin has a record of 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts this season. He has 17 quality starts and aims to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers. Eovaldi has a record of 12-5 and has 11 quality starts this season.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive