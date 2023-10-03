Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers: AL Wild Card Series Preview

The AL Wild Card Series is set to kick off with the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Texas Rangers. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be broadcasted on ABC.

The Rays have had an impressive season, ranking among the best in various offensive categories. They currently sit sixth in total home runs with 230 and have a slugging percentage of .445, which is the fourth best in MLB. Their batting average of .260 ranks third in the league, and they have scored the fourth-most runs with 860. The Rays also have a solid on-base percentage of .332 and strike out an average of 8.8 times per game.

On the pitching side, the Rays have been equally impressive. Their pitching staff has a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), which is the fourth-best in the league. They also have a team ERA of 3.87, which ranks fifth in MLB. Additionally, the Rays boast the lowest WHIP in the league at 1.177.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have been strong offensively as well. They rank third in total home runs with 233 and have a team slugging percentage of .452, which is among the best in baseball. Their batting average of .263 is second in the league, and they have scored the third-most runs with 881. The Rangers also have a solid on-base percentage of .337.

In terms of pitching, the Rangers have a team ERA of 4.27, which is 17th in MLB. Their K/9 rate is 8.5, which ranks 22nd in the league. They have a combined WHIP of 1.267, which is 12th in MLB.

The starting pitchers for the game will be Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers. Glasnow has a record of 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched this season. Montgomery, on the other hand, has a record of 10-11 and will be making his 33rd start of the season.

Overall, the AL Wild Card Series between the Rays and the Rangers is set to be an exciting matchup between two strong teams. Both teams have shown their offensive prowess throughout the season, and the pitching staffs are no slouch either. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and advances to the next round of the playoffs.

Sources:

– Data Skrive. (2023). AL Wild Card Series between Rays and Rangers.