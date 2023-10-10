Rangers vs. Orioles ALDS Game 3: Preview and Predictions

The ALDS resumes on Tuesday with Game 3 between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles. The Rangers have a chance to advance to the ALCS with a win, while the Orioles will try to avoid a sweep. The game will be live on FOX from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound as their starting pitcher, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer. Eovaldi has a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched this season. Kremer, on the other hand, has a 4.29 ERA and 1.245 WHIP in 32 starts.

The Rangers have been impressive on offense this season, ranking third in MLB with 233 home runs and a .452 slugging percentage. Their batting average of .263 is the second-best in the majors, and they have scored 881 runs, averaging 5.4 runs per game. The team also has a .337 on-base percentage.

On the pitching side, the Rangers have a team ERA of 4.29, which ranks 18th in the league. Their pitching staff has recorded a combined 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and has a WHIP of 1.270.

The Orioles have had a solid season as well, hitting 183 home runs and recording a .421 slugging percentage. Their batting average of .255 and on-base percentage of .321 both rank in the top 10 in MLB. They have scored 807 runs this season, seventh-best in the league.

On the mound, the Orioles have a 3.90 ERA, the seventh-best in baseball. Their pitchers have recorded a combined 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and have a WHIP of 1.245.

Overall, the Rangers have a slight edge on offense, while the Orioles have the advantage in pitching. It will be an exciting game to watch as both teams fight to keep their postseason hopes alive.

