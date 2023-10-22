Rangers vs. Astros: Game 6 Preview and Probable Starting Pitchers

Game 6 of the ALCS will take place on Sunday as the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers face off at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will be looking to secure a spot in the World Series, while the Rangers aim to keep their championship hopes alive. The game will be aired live on Fox Sports 1 at 8:03 PM ET.

Framber Valdez will be starting on the mound for the Astros, while the Rangers have not yet announced their starter. This matchup is a crucial one for both teams, and fans will be eagerly anticipating the action.

The Texas Rangers have had an impressive offensive performance throughout the season. They rank third in Major League Baseball in home runs, with 233. Their .452 slugging percentage, fueled 577 extra-base hits, also ranks third in the league. The Rangers’ team batting average of .263 places them second among MLB teams. Additionally, they have scored the third-most runs in baseball this season, with 881.

On the pitching front, the Rangers have shown resilience. Their staff has a combined ERA of 4.29, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have a K/9 rate of 8.5, ranking 22nd in the majors. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers in Game 6. In his last start, he pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs against the Astros. Eovaldi will be looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

The Astros, on the other hand, are determined to advance to the World Series. With Valdez on the mound, they will seek to capitalize on their strong offensive lineup and secure a victory.

This game is not to be missed, as both teams are showcasing their best efforts to secure a spot in the World Series. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to catch all the action.

