Rangers vs. Astros: ALCS Game 1 Preview

Summary: The ALCS kicks off on Sunday with the Houston Astros facing off against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. The game will be televised on FOX at 8:15 PM ET. Justin Verlander is scheduled to start for the Astros, while the Rangers have yet to announce their starting pitcher. Fans can watch the game on Fubo and place bets with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code “GNPLAY”. The Rangers enter the series with a strong offensive performance, ranking among the highest-scoring teams in baseball. They have hit 233 home runs this season and have a team batting average of .263. Their pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, while Jordan Montgomery is expected to start Game 1 for the Rangers, coming off a quality start in his last appearance. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting ALCS matchup.

In terms of batting, the Rangers have been impressive this season. They rank third in the league with 233 home runs and have a team slugging percentage of .452, which is also third in the majors. Their team batting average of .263 places them second among all MLB teams. Additionally, the Rangers have scored 881 total runs this season, ranking them third in baseball. They also have a solid on-base percentage of .337, which is the third-best in the league.

On the pitching side, the Rangers have a combined earned run average (ERA) of 4.29, which puts them at the middle of the pack in the majors. Their pitching staff has a strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) rate of 8.5, ranking 22nd in the league. They also have a combined WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.270, which is 12th in MLB.

As for the starting pitcher in Game 1, the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery has made 32 starts this season and has recorded a 10-11 record. He has had 20 quality starts and averages 5.9 innings per game. In his most recent appearance, Montgomery threw four innings, allowing four earned runs and nine hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

This ALCS matchup between the Astros and the Rangers is set to be an exciting one. With strong offensive performances from the Rangers and a solid starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery, they will look to make a statement in Game 1. Be sure to tune in and catch all of the action!

