Premier League Schedule Today: How to Watch All the Action

Today is filled with exciting Premier League matchups, including Everton FC vs Liverpool FC. Here’s how you can catch all the soccer action.

If you’re looking to watch even more sports, make sure to tune in to Fubo for an extensive selection of live streaming options.

Starting off the day, Everton FC will be facing Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool. The game kicks off at 7:30 AM ET and will be broadcasted on the USA Network. For those who prefer streaming, you can catch the match on Fubo.

Next up, Brighton & Hove Albion will be taking on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game starts at 10:00 AM ET and will be televised on the USA Network. If you prefer streaming, Fubo is also an option.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be visiting Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in Newcastle for a 10:00 AM ET match. This game can be watched on Peacock Premium.

Brentford FC will be playing against Burnley FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London at 10:00 AM ET. To catch this game, tune in to Peacock Premium.

AFC Bournemouth will be hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Dean Court in Bournemouth at 10:00 AM ET. This match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.

Nottingham Forest will be facing Luton Town at City Ground in Nottingham also at 10:00 AM ET. You can watch this game on Peacock Premium.

In the highly anticipated matchup of the day, Chelsea FC will be taking on Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London. The game starts at 12:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Networks. Streaming options are available on Fubo.

Finally, Sheffield United will be playing against Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield at 3:00 PM ET. This match will be televised on the USA Network and streamed on Fubo TV.

Make sure to stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the year for soccer action from around the world.

