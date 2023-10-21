Game 5 of NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Preview and Probable Starting Pitchers

Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to take place on Saturday, with both teams looking to break the series deadlock and move one step closer to a World Series berth.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound as their starting pitcher, while the Diamondbacks have yet to announce their starter. The game will kick off at 8:07 PM ET and will be broadcasted live on TBS from Chase Field.

The Phillies have showcased a strong batting performance throughout the season, ranking eighth in the league with 220 home runs and averaging 1.4 per game. They also boast a slugging percentage of .438, which places them fifth in baseball. Additionally, Philadelphia has the league’s eighth-best batting average at .256 and has scored a total of 796 runs this season.

On the pitching side, the Phillies’ staff has been solid, ranking seventh in strikeouts per nine innings with 9.1. They also have a team ERA of 4.03, placing them 12th among all MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, sit 22nd in home runs with 166, but their .408 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB. They have a team batting average of .250 and have scored 746 runs this season.

The Diamondbacks pitching staff has a 4.48 ERA, placing them 20th in the league. They have recorded 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies, boasting a 13-6 record and a 3.61 ERA in 33 starts this season. In his last appearance against the Diamondbacks, he allowed two earned runs in six innings.

For the Diamondbacks, Zac Gallen will be their probable starting pitcher. Gallen holds a record of 17-9 this season and has earned a quality start in 20 of his 34 outings. In his previous matchup against the Phillies, he conceded five earned runs in five innings.

Both teams have shown strength in their offensive and pitching performances this season, setting the stage for an exciting Game 5 matchup in the NLCS.

