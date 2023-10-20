Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: NLCS Matchup Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the NLCS. The Phillies currently lead the series 3-1 and are looking to secure a spot in the World Series with a win. On the other hand, the Diamondbacks are hoping to tie up the series and force a Game 6.

The Phillies have been performing well both offensively and defensively throughout the postseason. They rank eighth in the league for home runs per game, with a total of 220 home runs. Their slugging percentage is .438, placing them fifth in the league. In terms of batting average, they are eighth in the league, with a .256 average. They have scored a total of 796 runs this season, ranking them eighth in the league. On the pitching side, the Phillies have a team ERA of 4.03 and strike out an average of 9.1 batters per game.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks have hit 166 home runs this season, ranking them 22nd in the league. Their slugging percentage is .408, placing them 17th in the league. They have a team batting average of .250, ranking 13th among MLB teams. The Diamondbacks have scored a total of 746 runs this season, placing them 14th in the league. Their pitching staff has a combined ERA of 4.48 and strikes out an average of 8.5 batters per nine innings.

On the mound for the Phillies will be Cristopher Sanchez, who has a record of 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA this season. He has recorded seven quality starts and will be looking to go deep into the game. The Diamondbacks will start Joe Mantiply, who has a record of 2-2. Mantiply will be hoping to bounce back from his last appearance, where he gave up three earned runs in a relief appearance.

This NLCS matchup promises to be an exciting battle between two teams vying for a spot in the World Series. Both teams have shown they have the ability to score runs and get key outs on the mound. It will come down to which team can execute their game plan and make the necessary adjustments to come out on top.

