Ohio State vs. Penn State: Showdown of Undefeated Big Ten Rivals

This Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will face off against No. 7 Penn State in a highly anticipated matchup at Ohio Stadium. Both teams enter the game with undefeated records in the Big Ten conference.

Penn State has been dominant in their recent games, with two shutout wins in their last three matchups. Their most recent game resulted in a 63-0 blowout victory over UMass. On the other hand, the Buckeyes are coming off a convincing 41-7 win against Purdue.

The game will be broadcast on FOX, with kick-off scheduled for noon Eastern time. Fans can also stream the game for free on various platforms, such as Fubo.tv and DirecTV Stream. Sling TV is another option for watching, which offers promotional offers for viewers.

Gus Johnson will provide play-by-play commentary for the game, while Joel Klatt will serve as the color commentator. Jenny Taft will report from the sidelines, providing updates and analysis throughout the matchup.

The Ohio State vs. Penn State game is set to be a high-stakes battle, as both teams look to maintain their unbeaten records in the Big Ten. Ohio Stadium in Columbus will be the venue for this pivotal showdown.

If you’re looking to show support for either team, you can visit online retailers such as Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and New Era for team merchandise and gear.

Sources:

– (Source article)