Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” Set to Thrill Fight Fans

One of the most highly anticipated fight cards of the year is set to take place today at Misfits Boxing in Manchester, England. Dubbed as “The Prime Card,” the event promises an evening of action-packed bouts featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.

The main event will see KSI take on Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul will finally settle his score with Dillon Danis in the co-headliner. Both matchups have been marred ongoing feuds and personal attacks, adding fuel to the already intense atmosphere surrounding the event. The fighters have gone above and beyond to promote the card, ensuring that fight fans are in for an unforgettable night.

For those eager to catch all the action, there are several ways to tune in. The main card, which begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, can be watched through the DAZN network or PPV.com. Fight fans can purchase the Prime PPV card for $64.99 to access the main event. Additionally, the preliminary card will be aired live and free via YouTube.

Television viewers can also catch the fights, with the event being accessible through the DAZN app on Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple devices. Those on the go can download the PPV.com mobile app to experience the PPV action on their smartphones.

The main card lineup features an array of exciting matchups, including KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher, Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, and Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate. The preliminary card, starting at 12 p.m. ET, includes Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews, Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, S-X vs. DTG, and Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts.

Don’t miss out on Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping evening of combat sports. Tune in to experience the excitement firsthand and witness these fighters battle it out in the ring.

For complete results, coverage, and highlights of Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card,” stay tuned to your favorite sports platforms.

