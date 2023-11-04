New Article: Lakers Look to Extend Winning Streak Against the Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Florida or stream it online on fuboTV (try for free, regional restrictions may apply).

After a successful road trip, the Magic are returning home to take on the Lakers. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous matches, adding to the excitement of this upcoming matchup. The Magic narrowly defeated the Utah Jazz with a final score of 115-113. Paolo Banchero led the charge for the Magic, contributing 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Lakers secured a hard-fought victory against the Clippers, winning 130-125 in overtime. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Lakers’ offensive charge, both recording impressive double-doubles.

With a current record of 3-2, the Magic will look to maintain their winning momentum on their home court. However, the Lakers are also riding a two-game winning streak and will bring their formidable lineup to Orlando.

This matchup is expected to feature a battle on the boards, as both teams have been dominant in rebounding this season. The Magic have averaged 45.6 rebounds per game, while the Lakers have been even better with an average of 46 rebounds per game.

According to the latest NBA odds, the Lakers are favored 3.5 points against the Magic. However, the experts believe the Magic have a challenging task ahead as they face the Lakers as underdogs at home for the first time this season.

Based on their series history, the Lakers have been dominant against the Magic, winning 8 out of their last 10 matchups. However, every game is a new opportunity, and the Magic will be eager to challenge the Lakers’ supremacy.

FAQ:

Q: Where and when is the Lakers vs. Magic game?

A: The game will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Q: How can I watch the game?

A: Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Florida or stream it online on fuboTV (try for free, regional restrictions may apply).

Q: What are the current records of the Lakers and Magic?

A: Both teams have a record of 3-2 heading into this matchup.

Q: Who are the key players to watch in this game?

A: Keep an eye on Paolo Banchero for the Magic and LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers, as they have been key contributors to their respective teams’ recent successes.