With the college football season in full swing, many fans are wondering how they can catch their favorite games without cable. Luckily, there are several streaming services that offer live coverage of college football matchups. Here are a few options to consider:

Q: How can I stream college football games?

A: To stream college football games, you can sign up for streaming services such as FuboTV or Sling TV. These services offer access to multiple sports channels, including ESPN, which broadcasts many college football games.

Q: What are the best streaming platforms for college football?

A: For the upcoming Oregon State vs. Arizona football game, FuboTV and Sling TV are recommended options. FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial and provides access to over 250 live TV channels, including ESPN. Sling TV offers an affordable monthly subscription and features various sports channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and more.

Q: How much does it cost to stream college football?

A: The cost of streaming college football games varies depending on the platform you choose. FuboTV, for example, offers a subscription at $74.99 per month. On the other hand, Sling TV has different plans available, with the basic Orange Plan starting at $20 for the first month and $40 per month afterward.

Q: Are there any free streaming options for college football?

A: While most streaming services require a subscription, some do offer free trials. For example, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Arizona vs. Oregon State football game without committing to a long-term subscription.

Q: Can I stream college football on multiple devices?

A: Yes, many streaming services allow you to stream college football games on multiple devices simultaneously. FuboTV, for instance, lets you stream on up to 10 different screens at once, making it convenient for households with multiple football fans.

So, if you’re looking to watch college football games without cable, consider signing up for a streaming service like FuboTV or Sling TV. These platforms offer access to a wide range of sports channels, including ESPN, allowing you to catch all the action from your favorite teams.