The Second Republican Primary Debate: What You Need to Know

The second Republican Party presidential primary debate is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET. This time around, there will be less candidates on the stage due to new eligibility rules. The candidates were also required to sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee before being allowed to participate.

Notably, frontrunner Donald Trump has once again declined to attend the debate, choosing instead to speak to autoworkers in Detroit at the same time. Trump’s absence at the first debate did not have a significant impact on his polling numbers.

Hosted Fox Business, the debate will be simulcast on various platforms, including Univision. It is scheduled to last approximately two hours.

For those without cable, there are limited options for free streaming. The debate will be available on FoxNews.com, as well as on the Fox Nation streaming service and Fox News Audio. The Republican National Committee also plans to livestream the debate on Rumble, a video-sharing service popular with conservatives.

However, if you are willing to pay for a streaming service, there are several options available. These include Disney+, Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV. Prices and trial periods vary for each service.

As for the candidates on the stage, notable names include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former Governor Chris Christie, Governor Ron DeSantis (Florida), former Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott (South Carolina).

Candidates who did not qualify for the debate include former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, and conservative radio host Larry Elder.

The debate will be moderated Stuart Varney and Dana Perino from Fox, as well as Ilia Calderón from Univision.

The next Republican primary debate is scheduled to take place in early November in Miami, Florida. Specific dates, venue information, and the hosting network have yet to be announced.

