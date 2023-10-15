The highly anticipated event, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration,” is set to premiere on Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be hosted the talented Kelly Ripa and promises to be a two-hour extravaganza.

The celebration will kick off with an episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” setting the tone for a fun-filled evening. Viewers can also expect exclusive content with Kelly Ripa herself, as well as exciting previews of upcoming Disney projects.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new animated short film, “Once Upon a Studio.” This enchanting film brings together a star-studded ensemble of beloved Disney characters for a joyful and emotional reunion. The occasion? To capture a spectacular group photo, commemorating Disney’s remarkable 100-year journey of magic and entertainment.

In addition to “Once Upon a Studio,” viewers will be treated to the Oscar-winning feature film “Encanto,” adding to the excitement and magic of the celebration.

For those looking to stream the event, it will be available on fuboTV, which offers a free trial, as well as on Hulu + Live TV.

fuboTV, a live TV streaming service, is known for its focus on live sports, including soccer, NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. It offers a range of channels and exclusive programming, starting at $74.99 per month, with 1,000 hours of DVR included. The service is accessible on most devices and currently offers a free 7-day trial for new users.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. Tune in to “The Wonderful World of Disney: Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, or stream it for free on fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

