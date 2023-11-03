How to Stream College Football: Finding the Perfect Option for You

The upcoming college football game between Ohio State and Rutgers has fans buzzing with excitement. If you’re wondering how to watch the game without cable, we’ve got you covered. There are several streaming options available to ensure that you don’t miss a single play.

One popular choice is Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. With Paramount+, you can stream CBS and catch all the action of the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game. To access CBS on Paramount+, you’ll need the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, priced at $11.99 per month. There’s also an annual plan available for $119.99, giving you substantial savings. Plus, students can enjoy a 25% discount.

Another streaming service to consider is FuboTV, which provides access to over 250 live TV channels, including CBS. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial as a new subscriber. FuboTV’s monthly subscription is $74.99, and it allows you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously. The extensive sports channel offerings of FuboTV make it an ideal choice for college football fans, with channels like ESPN, Fox, NBC, SEC Network, and more.

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we watch live sports, eliminating the need for cable or satellite TV. Whether you choose Paramount+ or FuboTV, you’ll be able to enjoy the game between Ohio State and Rutgers from the comfort of your own home.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game without cable?

A: Yes, you have options for streaming the game live without cable or satellite TV. Consider subscribing to Paramount+ or FuboTV.

Q: Are there any free trials available for these streaming services?

A: Yes, both Paramount+ and FuboTV offer a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Q: What other channels can I access with these streaming services?

A: Paramount+ and FuboTV provide access to a wide range of channels, including ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, SEC Network, and more.