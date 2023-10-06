Orlando Pride faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Matchup

Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC will be going head-to-head in one of the two matchups scheduled for today in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The match between Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC will take place at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. This promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams strive to secure a victory.

In addition to this matchup, another noteworthy game on today’s NWSL slate is the clash between OL Reign and Washington Spirit. The game will be held at Lumen Field in Seattle.

