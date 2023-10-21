Texas Longhorns to Face Rival Houston Cougars in Houston

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns will be traveling to Houston to take on the Houston Cougars, renewing a rivalry from the days of the old Southwest Conference. Led head coach Dana Holgorsen, who previously coached the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12, the Cougars are hoping for a significant upset against the heavily favored Longhorns.

The Cougars are coming off a last-second victory over West Virginia, which gave them their first conference win of the season. However, their defense has struggled in most games, allowing an average of over 35 points per game. Offensively, quarterback Donovan Smith has shown promise, but the team’s success ultimately depends on their ability to contain the Longhorns’ offense.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. They are considered the clear favorites in this matchup, with a three-touchdown advantage. However, the team cannot afford to underestimate the Cougars, as a close game in the fourth quarter could spell trouble for Texas.

In terms of injuries, several players for both teams are listed as game-time decisions, including senior cornerback Ryan Watts, senior safety Jalen Catalon, junior center Jake Majors, junior tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, sophomore offensive lineman Cole Hutson, and sophomore defensive tackle Kris Ross.

The game will be televised on FOX, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. Central time. It can also be streamed live on Fox Sports Live. Radio broadcasts will be available on Texassports.com, Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953.

