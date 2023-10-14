Ohio State vs. Purdue Game to be Broadcast Exclusively on Peacock

The highly anticipated Big Ten football matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and Purdue will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock, a streaming service. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, with kickoff set for noon Eastern time at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ohio State comes into the game with a perfect 5-0 record, including a dominant performance against Maryland in their previous matchup. The Buckeyes rallied in the second half and scored 27 consecutive points to secure a 37-17 victory. On the other hand, Purdue is coming off a narrow 20-17 loss to Iowa.

To watch the Ohio State vs. Purdue game, fans will need a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service offers various subscription options, starting as low as $5.99 per month or $59.99 for an annual subscription.

The game is set to feature top-notch talent and is expected to be an exciting matchup for college football fans. Ohio State is favored 19 points in the latest line, indicating their strong position going into the game. The broadcasting team for the game consists of Andrew Siciliano, Kyle Rudolph, and Lewis Johnson.

