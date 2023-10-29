New Article: A Clash of Titans: No. 25 Illinois Takes on No. 1 Kansas

In a highly anticipated college basketball matchup, No. 25 Illinois will be facing off against the top-ranked team in the nation, No. 1 Kansas. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the BTN channel for television viewers. For those who prefer online streaming, the game can be accessed through the Fox Sports Go platform.

Illinois Fighting Illini, led their experienced Head Coach Brad Underwood in his seventh season, are coming off an impressive 116-65 victory over Ottawa. Underwood, with a commendable record of 114-79, has been an influential figure for the team’s success.

On the other side, we have the Kansas Jayhawks, coached the renowned Bill Self, who is in his 20th season with a remarkable record of 556-124. The Jayhawks suffered a heartbreaking 72-71 loss against Arkansas in the Round of 32 during last year’s NCAA Tournament. However, they are determined to bounce back and showcase their dominance against Illinois.

These two teams could have met in last year’s March Madness, but fate had different plans as Arkansas thwarted the possibility. Nevertheless, Sunday’s game presents an opportunity for both teams to renew their rivalry and settle the score.

Looking back at their previous encounters, the last three matchups between Illinois and Kansas took place in March. In 2011, Kansas eliminated Illinois in the second round with a score of 73-59. However, Illinois had a triumphant moment in 2001’s Sweet 16, defeating Kansas 80-64 when Bill Self was the head coach at Illinois. Overall, the series is currently tied at three wins each.

While this game won’t officially change the all-time series record, it will undoubtedly provide the winning team with some well-deserved bragging rights. Expect an intense battle on the court as Illinois aims to make a statement against the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

FAQ

1. What time does the Illinois vs. Kansas game start?

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

2. Which TV channel will broadcast the game?

The game will be broadcasted on BTN (Big Ten Network).

3. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game online through Fox Sports Go.

4. Where can I listen to the radio broadcast of the game?

The radio broadcast of the Illinois basketball games can be heard live on WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign) and WLS-AM 890 (Chicago). For more information on other networks broadcasting the game throughout the state, please refer to the Fighting Illini Radio Network.