How to Watch NHL Games Live for Free: Streaming Options for Hockey Fans

With the start of the 2023-2024 NHL regular season, hockey fans are eager to watch their favorite teams on the ice. But if you don’t have a cable subscription or want a more affordable option, you may be wondering how to watch NHL games live for free. Fortunately, we’ve done the research and found the best services for streaming and saving this season.

The NHL, or National Hockey League, was founded in 1917 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It consists of 32 teams, with 24 in the United States and 7 in Canada. The league is divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, each with its own divisions. Throughout the regular season, which typically runs from early October to early April, teams play 82 games. From April to June, the top 16 teams compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs, culminating in the Stanley Cup Finals, where the champion is crowned.

In the previous 2022-2023 season, the Las Vegas Knights were crowned the Stanley Cup champions, adding to the legacy of the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the record for the most championships with 24 titles. The Toronto Maple Leafs follow closely with 13 championships, and the Detroit Red Wings have 11.

To watch NHL games live for free, there are several streaming options available. ABC, TNT, and ESPN are the primary broadcasters of NHL games, and you can access these channels through services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling Orange + Blue. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial and starts at the same price. Sling Orange + Blue is a cheaper option at $30 for the first month and $60 thereafter, but it doesn’t offer a free trial. These services provide access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT, allowing you to watch NHL games.

In addition to these options, ESPN Plus is another streaming service that offers NHL games. For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, you can access over 1,050 out-of-market NHL games from all teams throughout the season. ESPN Plus also includes exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches. You can also consider The Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN Plus along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

In conclusion, there are several streaming options available for hockey fans to watch NHL games live for free. Whether you choose DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Orange + Blue, ESPN Plus, or The Disney Bundle, you can enjoy the excitement of the NHL season from the comfort of your own home.

