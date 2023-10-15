How to Watch NFL RedZone for Free: Streaming Options and More

If you’re a football fan and you don’t want to miss any of the action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, you’ll be happy to know that NFL RedZone is back for another weekend. But what if you don’t have cable? Don’t worry, because there are several ways you can watch NFL RedZone for free today.

One option is to sign up for a free trial with streaming platforms that offer NFL RedZone, such as Fubo, Sling, or DirecTV Stream. These services usually have promotional offers and discounts for new users. Another way to watch NFL RedZone is purchasing an HD antenna, which will allow you to access local CBS and FOX channels that broadcast games on Sundays. These antennas are affordable and can be purchased for under $30.

Sling TV is the cheapest option for watching NFL RedZone, with their Blue package costing $40 per month and an additional $11 per month for the “Sports Extra” package that includes NFL RedZone. Sling also offers the flexibility to choose between their “Blue” and “Orange” plans, depending on your desired sports channels.

Fubo, on the other hand, offers NFL RedZone as part of their package, along with nationally televised NFL games on channels like FOX, NBC, CBS, and ESPN networks. They also have the advantage of including ROOT Sports and Pac-12 Network, making it a great option for sports fans in the Pacific Northwest.

DirecTV Stream is another streaming service that offers NFL RedZone, although it does not include Pac-12 Network in its plans. However, DirecTV Stream does have ROOT Sports available with their “Choice” package.

Other streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live also offer NFL RedZone, but they may not be the best options for Pacific Northwest sports fans as they do not carry Pac-12 Network or ROOT Sports.

For football fans who have an Amazon Prime membership, Thursday Night Football games can be watched for free on mobile devices, computers, or TVs. Additionally, an HD antenna will allow you to watch Sunday night games and local Sunday games on CBS and FOX channels.

