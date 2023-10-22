How to Watch NFL RedZone for Free: Streaming Options and More

Are you looking for a way to watch NFL RedZone without cable? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss the different streaming options available to watch NFL RedZone for free.

If you want to watch NFL RedZone today, Sunday, October 22, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT), here are some streaming services that you can take advantage of.

Option 1: Fubo (Free Trial)

Fubo is one of the best major streaming services that offer NFL RedZone. Not only does it include NFL RedZone, but it also carries other channels that feature nationally televised NFL games. With a free trial, you can try out Fubo and see if it meets your streaming needs. After the trial, the monthly cost is $85.98, plus an additional $11/month for the “Sports Plus” package to add NFL RedZone.

Option 2: Sling (Promotional Offers)

Sling TV is another great option for streaming NFL RedZone. The Sling TV Blue package costs $40/month, and you can add the “Sports Extra” package for an additional $11/month to include NFL RedZone. The total monthly cost for Sling TV Blue + Sports Extra is $51/month. Sling TV also offers promotional offers, so you may be able to get a discount for your first month of service.

Option 3: DirecTV Stream (Free Trial)

DirecTV Stream is a streaming service that also carries NFL RedZone. The “Choice” package includes ROOT Sports, which is ideal for sports fans in the Pacific Northwest. The monthly cost for DirecTV Stream is $74.99, plus an additional $15/month for the “Sports Pack” to add NFL RedZone. DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, so you can test it out before committing to a subscription.

If you’re looking for even more options, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live are worth considering. Both services include NFL RedZone, but they do not offer the same regional sports channels like Pac-12 Network and ROOT Sports that are important for fans in the Pacific Northwest.

Don’t have a streaming service? Another way to watch NFL games for free is purchasing an HD antenna. This will allow you to access local broadcasts on CBS and FOX, including Sunday Night Football games. You can find a well-rated HDTV antenna for under $30 on Amazon.

So, whether you choose to stream NFL RedZone with Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, or opt for an HD antenna, you have plenty of options to catch all the action without breaking the bank.

