The New York Jets Set to Face Denver Broncos in Week 5

The New York Jets will hit the road for their first away game in three weeks as they take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and other live TV services.

The Jets are coming off a narrow 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, bringing their record to 1-3 for the season. Despite falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter, the Jets showed resilience and fought back, scoring 12 unanswered points and tying the game 20-20 in the third quarter. However, a late field goal the Chiefs sealed the victory for Kansas City.

On the other side, the Broncos are also sitting at a 1-3 record. However, they come into this game with their first win of the season, a 31-28 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Jets will look to bounce back and secure a win against the Broncos. The game will take place at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET. The broadcast will feature Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan as the announcers.

For those looking to stream the game, options include fuboTV, Paramount Plus, and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

Whether you’re a cable subscriber or a cord cutter, there are options for you to catch the game. Cable subscribers can stream the game for free on CBS.com with their cable credentials. Cord cutters can sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, Paramount Plus, or DirecTV Stream to stream CBS for free.

