New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: Week 5 Preview and How to Watch

The New York Giants are heading to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Giants are coming off a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while the Dolphins suffered a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The game will be televised on FOX at 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on fuboTV and other live TV services.

The Giants, currently 1-3 for the season, struggled in their last game, managing only a field goal against the Seahawks. Their defense was unable to contain the Seahawks’ offense, allowing touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Now, they face the challenge of going up against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, who boast a 3-1 record.

For those looking to tune in, the game will be aired on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma providing the commentary. Viewers can also watch the game live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV signing up for free trials.

Overall, the Giants vs. Dolphins matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams looking to bounce back from recent losses. Tune in to FOX or stream the game on fuboTV to catch all the action.

