Futuristic Romantic Drama “Fingernails” Explores Love’s Complexity

“Fingernails,” a captivating sci-fi romantic drama, delves deep into the intricate bonds of love between individuals. Set in a world where a revolutionary machine can determine the compatibility of couples, the film invites viewers to ponder the consequences of relying solely on technology to gauge true love.

The narrative revolves around Anna and Ryan, impeccably portrayed Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White, who are declared a perfect match the machine. However, Anna’s inner doubts and personal emotions cast uncertainty on the machine’s verdict. Seeking clarification, she embarks on a new job at a love testing institute, where she encounters Amir (played Riz Ahmed), a coworker who ignites a fresh love interest within her.

Initially showcased at the prestigious Telluride film festival, “Fingernails” has received acclaim, garnering a commendable 71% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to Stream “Fingernails”

To embark on this enthralling journey provided “Fingernails,” simply subscribe to Apple TV+. New sign-ups can enjoy a complimentary seven-day trial, which can be initiated here. Alternatively, Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One bundle, allowing you to share a single subscription with up to five other individuals through Family Sharing.

You can access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, which can be downloaded on several compatible devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. Furthermore, the Apple TV app can be installed on platforms including Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast’s Xfinity set-top boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. If you’re an Android or Windows user, you can conveniently stream content through a web browser visiting tv.apple.com.

“Fingernails” joins a growing collection of compelling Apple original TV shows and movies. Alongside this remarkable film, Apple TV+ currently offers the new series “The Buccaneers” and “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in addition to the return of acclaimed favorites like “For All Mankind” and “Slow Horses.” Furthermore, December brings the highly anticipated release of another remarkable movie, “The Family Plan.”

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch “Fingernails” for free?

A: Yes, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Q: What devices can I use to stream “Fingernails”?

A: You can watch “Fingernails” on Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. Additionally, you can utilize the Apple TV app on platforms like Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Android and Windows users can stream on a web browser at tv.apple.com.