“Never Been Chris’d” Premieres on Hallmark Channel: A Holiday Tale of Love and Friendship

The highly anticipated movie, “Never Been Chris’d,” is set to make its debut on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 4th, at 8 p.m. ET. This heartwarming film takes place during the holiday season and follows the story of lifelong friends Naomi and Liz as they return home and reignite their connection with their former high school crush, Chris Silver. However, this rekindled romance leads to a complex love triangle that forces them to reflect on their lives and the true value of their friendship.

In this refreshing take on the classic holiday romance, “Never Been Chris’d” explores the messy and complicated nature of relationships and the importance of self-discovery. As Naomi and Liz navigate their feelings for Chris, they are confronted with the realization that their friendship is something worth cherishing. The movie serves as a reminder that love isn’t always straightforward, but it’s the unbreakable bonds of friendship that can sustain us through the ups and downs of life.

FAQ

Q: How can I watch “Never Been Chris’d” for free?

A: Fortunately, there are several streaming services that offer free trials, allowing you to watch “Never Been Chris’d” without spending a dime. You can check out Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling for their free trial options.

Q: What are the differences between these streaming services?

A: Philo is a budget-friendly live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV and Discovery. It offers 60+ channels for $25 per month and provides unlimited DVR. You can try Philo free for 7 days.

FuboTV is a sports-oriented live TV streaming service with 150 channels starting at $74.99 per month. It features a wide range of sports programming, including U.S. and international soccer, the NFL, MLB, and more. fuboTV offers 1,000 hours of DVR and is available for a 7-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream is comparable to FuboTV, offering similar channels and functionalities. Their basic package includes just over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month, and they provide a free trial for new users. You can find more information on their website.

Sling is known for its affordability and has three channel packages available. Sling Blue and Sling Orange are priced at $40 per month, while the Sling Orange + Blue package combines both for $55 per month. To enjoy the Bravo channel, you’ll need either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. New subscribers can take advantage of a 50% discount on their first month.

Q: What is the movie about?

A: According to the official synopsis, “Never Been Chris’d” tells the story of Naomi and Liz, who reconnect with their high school crush, Chris Silver, while home for the holidays. A complex love triangle forms, pushing them to reevaluate their lives and discover the true value of friendship.

With its heartfelt exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery, “Never Been Chris’d” is a must-watch movie that will leave viewers reflecting on the complexities of relationships and the enduring power of true friendship. Tune in to the Hallmark Channel on November 4th and discover the magic of this enchanting holiday tale.