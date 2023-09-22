Don’t Miss the NASCAR Action on September 23

If you’re a NASCAR enthusiast and eager not to miss any of the exciting events, mark your calendar for Saturday, September 23. Here’s a guide on how to watch and live stream the action-packed day.

Start your day with the NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 – Qualifying, which will air at 12:30 PM ET. Tune in to the USA Network to catch all the thrilling moments. If you prefer to watch online, you can live stream the event on Fubo!

After the qualifying session, gear up for more racing excitement with the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. This event will take place at 3:30 PM ET and will also be broadcasted on the USA Network. Don’t worry if you can’t be in front of your TV – you can still stay connected streaming it on Fubo!

To ensure you don’t miss out on any auto racing action throughout the year, be sure to follow along with Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will keep you up to date and allow you to watch more NASCAR coverage.

So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready for a thrilling day of high-speed NASCAR action. Whether you choose to watch on TV or live stream, you won’t want to miss a single moment!

Sources:

– USA Network

– Fubo

– ESPN+