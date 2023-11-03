New Ways to Catch All the Excitement in NASCAR

Attention all NASCAR fans! Get ready to fuel your passion for high-octane racing with an action-packed lineup of events on Friday, November 3. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting started, there are plenty of options to enjoy the adrenaline-pumping action from the comfort of your own screen.

No longer do you need to worry about missing a single moment of NASCAR racing. Discover below how to keep up with the action and experience the thrill firsthand.

Where to Watch:

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRAFTSMAN 150 – Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Practice

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRAFTSMAN 150

Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch these events for free?

A: While there might be limited free options available, most streaming platforms require a subscription or paid access to live NASCAR events. Check with your local cable provider or streaming service for more details.

Q: Are these events available globally?

A: Availability of NASCAR events may vary region. It is always best to check with your local broadcasting channels or streaming platforms for information on international coverage of NASCAR races.

Q: Can I watch replays of these races?

A: Yes, many streaming platforms offer race replays, allowing you to catch up on the excitement even if you missed the live broadcast. Check your preferred streaming service for replays and on-demand content.

Get ready to rev your engines and experience the thrill of NASCAR like never before. With these various viewing options and streaming services, you’ll never have to worry about missing a tire-screeching moment. Buckle up, grab your snacks, and prepare for a heart-pounding ride!