Discover the Thrilling World of NASCAR with Fubo

If you’re craving more adrenaline-pumping NASCAR action in your life, we’ve got good news for you. Fubo has a sensational lineup of races coming your way on Sunday, October 29. To enhance your viewing experience, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of events, as well as the necessary information to watch or live stream them.

Experience the heart-pounding excitement of NASCAR like never before with Fubo! Immerse yourself in the thrilling speed and high-stakes competition of the NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500. Taking place at 2:00 PM ET, this series promises non-stop action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

To catch all the heart-stopping moments, tune in to NBCLive. If you prefer to watch online, live stream the event on Fubo. With Fubo, you can enjoy the exhilarating race from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you happen to be. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness some of the most talented drivers in the world battling it out on the track.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What time does the NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 start?

A: The race begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Q: Which TV channel will broadcast the event?

A: You can watch the race on NBC.

Q: How can I live stream the race?

A: You can live stream the NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 on Fubo.

Join us on a thrilling journey into the world of NASCAR. With Fubo, you’ll never have to miss out on the exhilaration and intensity of the races. Keep up with the action all year long on Fubo and immerse yourself in the heart and soul of NASCAR. Experience the power and speed that make NASCAR one of the most captivating sports in the world.