Get Your Adrenaline Pumping with Non-Stop NASCAR Action

Get ready for a thrilling NASCAR experience that will have your heart racing and your engines revving! The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series are back in action, promising an adrenaline-fueled day for racing fans. Catch all the live coverage today and immerse yourself in the excitement of high-speed competition.

NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 – Qualifying

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV Channel: USA Network

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the day with the Xfinity 500 qualifying round. Witness the top drivers battling it out for the pole position, setting the stage for a fierce race tomorrow. Will your favorite driver secure a favorable starting spot? Tune in to find out!

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Dead on Tools 250

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Later in the day, get ready for the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series featuring the highly anticipated Dead on Tools 250. Prepare to witness intense wheel-to-wheel action as talented drivers compete for victory. With high speeds and daring maneuvers, this race is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

