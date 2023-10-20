Watch NASCAR Events Live on October 21: How to Catch the Action

If you’re a devoted NASCAR fan who wants to stay up-to-date with all the racing events, mark Saturday, October 21 on your calendar. Here’s a list of the upcoming races and information on how to watch or live stream them.

At 12:00 PM ET, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will kick off with the Baptist Health 200. You can catch this thrilling race on FOX Sports Networks. If you prefer streaming, Fubo is offering a live stream of the event.

Following that, at the same time slot, there will be another NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. This race will also be broadcast on FOX Sports Networks and can be streamed on Fubo.

Additionally, the Baptist Health Cancer Center 200, part of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will take place at 12:00 PM ET. This race, like the others, can be watched on FOX Sports Networks or streamed on Fubo.

Later in the day, at 3:00 PM ET, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series will feature the Contender Boats 300. This race will be televised on the USA Network and streamed on Fubo.

To ensure you don’t miss any NASCAR action throughout the year, make sure to tune in to Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with even more NASCAR coverage.

Now that you know where and when to watch these thrilling races, get ready to experience the pulse-pounding excitement of NASCAR firsthand.

