Catch all the Exciting NASCAR Action Today!

Are you a fan of NASCAR racing? Then get ready to rev up your engines and watch all the action-packed races today! Here’s a breakdown of the NASCAR events happening on Saturday, September 30, and how you can catch them.

Kicking off the day is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250 – Qualifying. The qualifying session starts at 9:30 AM ET and will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Networks. If you prefer to stream it, you can tune in on Fubo!

Afterwards, at 1:00 PM ET, the main event begins with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250 race. This thrilling race will also be televised on FOX Sports Networks. If you’re not near a TV, don’t worry! You can still enjoy the action streaming it on Fubo!

In the late afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500 – Qualifying takes place at 4:30 PM ET. You can catch this exciting qualifying session on the USA Network. And of course, if you prefer streaming, just head over to Fubo and watch it from there!

If you don’t want to miss any of the heart-pounding races happening throughout the year, make sure to follow along on Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer live streaming of NASCAR events, allowing you to experience the adrenaline rush from wherever you are.

So mark your calendar, set your alarms, and get ready for a day filled with thrilling NASCAR racing! Vroom vroom!

