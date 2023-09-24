If you’re a NASCAR enthusiast and don’t want to miss any events, mark your calendar for Sunday, September 24. The highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will take place on this day, promising an exciting display of racing action.

For fans who prefer to watch the event from the comfort of their own homes, there are several viewing options available. The race will be televised on the USA Network, with coverage starting at 3:30 PM ET. If you prefer to stream the event, you can also watch it on Fubo.

To enhance your NASCAR viewing experience even further, consider subscribing to ESPN+ for additional NASCAR coverage. By doing so, you can follow along with racing action throughout the year, ensuring that you never miss a moment of excitement.

NASCAR, which stands for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is a popular motorsport series that features highly competitive races among stock cars. The NASCAR Cup Series is the top level of competition within NASCAR, where highly skilled drivers compete for the championship title.

So, if you’re a devoted NASCAR fan, be sure to mark your calendar for Sunday, September 24, and tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Whether you choose to watch it on TV or stream it online, prepare yourself for an adrenaline-pumping display of racing skill and competition.

Definitions:

– NASCAR: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is a popular motorsport series featuring highly competitive races among stock cars.

– NASCAR Cup Series: The top level of competition within NASCAR, where highly skilled drivers compete for the championship title.

– USA Network: A television channel that broadcasts various forms of entertainment, including sports events.

– Fubo: A streaming platform that offers live TV channels, including sports coverage.

– ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service that provides additional sports coverage, including NASCAR.