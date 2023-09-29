“Mystery Island” Premieres on Hallmark Channel: A Murder-Mystery Retreat

Summary: “Mystery Island” is an upcoming movie premiering on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. The story follows Dr. Emilia Priestly, a psychiatrist in London Police, who embarks on a vacation to Mystery Island, an exclusive resort known for its immersive murder-mystery experiences. However, the retreat takes a dark turn when the reclusive founder of the resort is brutally killed during the game. Dr. Priestly teams up with local detective Jason Trent to unveil the truth behind the murder.

The movie can be streamed for free on various platforms, including Philo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. Cord cutters can also access a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on WatchHallmarkTV.com.

Philo, one of the streaming services, offers a wide range of entertainment channels at an affordable price of $25 per month. It includes channels like MTV, Paramount Network, Discovery, and more. With unlimited DVR capabilities and compatibility with various devices, Philo provides a convenient streaming experience. A free trial of Philo is available for 7 days.

So mark your calendars for the premiere of “Mystery Island” on the Hallmark Channel, and join Dr. Emilia Priestly and Detective Jason Trent as they delve into the gripping world of murder mysteries on an exclusive island.

