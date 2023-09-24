“Murder at the Country Club” Premieres on Lifetime: A Thrilling Tale of Corruption and Survival

The highly anticipated movie, “Murder at the Country Club,” is set to premiere on Sunday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. This gripping thriller follows the story of an assistant manager at a prestigious country club who unexpectedly stumbles upon a web of corruption. As she delves deeper into this dark secret, her life becomes endangered, and she must fight for her survival.

For those who prefer to watch the movie online, a live stream of “Murder at the Country Club” can be found on various platforms such as Philo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Additionally, Sling is offering a special promotion of half off your first month for those interested in streaming the movie.

For fans who miss the live broadcast, Lifetime.com subscribers can also access the movie the following day.

The movie airs on Lifetime, which can be found on popular TV channels such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish. Simply use the channel finder feature on your provider’s website to locate the channel.

“Murder at the Country Club” is an intriguing tale that delves into the dark underbelly of a prestigious country club. The official synopsis reveals that an assistant manager uncovers the corrupt activities happening within the club, putting her life in grave danger. As she races against time, she must navigate through this treacherous world, fighting for justice and her own survival.

Philo, the streaming service that offers a wide array of entertainment channels including MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery, is one of the platforms where you can watch “Murder at the Country Club” for a budget-friendly price of $25 per month. With its unlimited DVR feature and compatibility with various app-enabled devices, Philo ensures that you can enjoy the movie at your convenience.

