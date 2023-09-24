Murder at the Country Club: A Thrilling Lifetime Movie

In Lifetime’s latest thriller, “Murder at the Country Club,” viewers are taken on a gripping journey of corruption and danger. The film revolves around an assistant manager who stumbles upon illegal activities at a prestigious country club, putting her own life at risk. Premiering on Sunday, September 24 at 8 p.m., this movie is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

For those who have chosen to cut the cord and no longer have traditional cable, fear not. The movie can be streamed live on Philo, an entertainment streaming service. Philo offers a free trial and provides access to over 60 channels, including Lifetime. This allows viewers to experience the excitement of “Murder at the Country Club” in real-time.

Philo’s live TV subscription is priced at $25 per month and offers numerous benefits. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year. With access to channels like MTV and a variety of lifestyle and news channels, Philo provides a well-rounded entertainment experience.

This thrilling movie stars talented actors such as Alex Mitchell, Adam Harper, Layla Cushman, Cade Gass, and Kyle Findley. Their performances bring the suspenseful storyline to life, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Join the assistant manager as she uncovers the dark secrets of the country club and fights to expose the corruption while navigating dangers lurking in the shadows. Tune in to Lifetime’s “Murder at the Country Club” and prepare for an adrenaline-pumping, nail-biting experience.