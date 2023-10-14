“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” Premieres on Lifetime with Bill Pullman

The highly anticipated movie, “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,” is set to premiere on Saturday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. This dark and gripping film tells the true story of Alex Murdaugh, portrayed the talented Bill Pullman, who was convicted of the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

For those interested in watching the movie, it can be streamed for free on various platforms, including Philo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), and Sling (half off your first month). Subscribers of Lifetime.com will also have access to the movie the day after it premieres.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” takes viewers into the twisted world of the Murdaugh family, who were once a powerful and influential dynasty in the South Carolina low country. The family’s prestige comes crashing down when Paul gets involved in a fatal boating accident, and secrets within the family begin to surface.

As the story unfolds, we discover that Alex Murdaugh has been hiding an addiction to opioids and using stolen insurance settlements to finance his habit and the family’s extravagant lifestyle. Then, in a shocking turn of events, Maggie and Paul are found murdered, and suspicions start to fall on Alex.

The movie uncovers the complex web of lies, deceit, and scandal that surrounds Alex Murdaugh’s life and ultimately leads to the unraveling of his once-charmed existence. The gripping narrative will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they delve into the twisted world of the Murdaugh family.

Philo, the live TV streaming service, offers an array of entertainment channels, including MTV, Paramount Network, Discovery, and more. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on various devices, Philo provides a budget-friendly option for those looking to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies. Currently, Philo offers a seven-day free trial for interested viewers.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” on Lifetime, and prepare yourself for a gripping tale of mystery, betrayal, and the consequences of a once-charmed life gone awry.

