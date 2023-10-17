MTV’s “Binged to Death” Premiere: A Dark Tale of Obsession and Kidnapping

In the premiere of MTV’s highly anticipated show “Binged to Death,” viewers are taken on a thrilling and chilling journey into the depths of obsession and tortured games. The storyline revolves around a pair of best friends who are addicted to reality TV. When they learn that their favorite reality show couples have broken up, they concoct a sinister plan to kidnap the contestants and subject them to a series of torturous games, all in the hopes of rekindling their favorite TV romances.

The show, which stars Loni Love, Nico Tortorella, Carl Payne II, Loren Lott, and Quincy Brown, promises to be a gripping blend of psychological suspense and twisted entertainment. For viewers who have cut the cord on traditional cable, there are still options to catch the premiere live. Streaming services such as Philo, FuboTV, and Sling TV all offer free trials for new subscribers.

To find the channel for MTV, viewers can use various channel finders provided different cable and satellite providers. Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish all have channel finders available for users.

Those without cable can still watch “Binged to Death” through the streaming services mentioned earlier. Philo, an entertainment streaming service, offers a free trial and provides access to over 60 channels. FuboTV, another streaming service, offers a wide range of channels and a free trial period. SlingTV, known for its flexibility, also includes MTV in its lineup.

Philo’s live TV subscription costs $25 per month and offers access to MTV and over 50 other channels. Subscribers can stream on multiple devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save shows for up to one year.

FuboTV is priced at $70 per month for their Pro Plan which includes access to MTV and over 120 other channels. They also offer an Elite package for $80 per month, which includes over 180 channels and 130 events in 4K. Both plans come with the ability to record and watch content on unlimited screens.

