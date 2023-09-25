How to Watch Monday Night Football This Week

If you’re a football fan who doesn’t want to miss any of the Monday Night Football action, here’s a guide on how you can watch the games this week.

Monday Night Football is a popular television program that showcases National Football League (NFL) games played on Monday nights. It has been a staple in American football culture since its debut in 1970.

To watch Monday Night Football, you have several options. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can tune in to ESPN, the network that broadcasts the games. Simply find the channel number for ESPN on your service provider and enjoy the live coverage of the game.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, you can stream Monday Night Football using various online platforms. ESPN offers their own streaming service called ESPN+, which allows you to watch the games on your computer, smartphone, or smart TV. Other streaming platforms such as Hulu Live, Sling TV, and YouTube TV also offer ESPN in their channel lineup and allow you to watch Monday Night Football live.

If you prefer to watch the games for free, you can also consider using a digital antenna to pick up local channels that broadcast the game on over-the-air networks. This requires having a TV with a built-in or external digital tuner.

With the wide range of options available, football fans can easily catch all the Monday Night Football action and enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home.

