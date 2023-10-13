How to Watch College Football: Best Streaming Options for Mizzou vs. Kentucky Game

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are set to face off in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) game on October 14, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky is currently ranked No. 24 in The Associated Press poll with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 SEC record. Missouri comes into the matchup with a 5-1 overall record and a 1-1 SEC record. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

If you’re looking to watch the game without cable or satellite TV, there are some streaming options available. Some of the best options include YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

YouTube TV is our top pick and offers a great free trial period, allowing you to try the service for 20 minutes with no commitment. They also currently have a three-week free trial offer. After the trial period, the subscription costs $52.99/month for three months, and then $72.99/month. YouTube TV includes 100 live channels, six household accounts, three simultaneous streams, and unlimited DVR space. SEC Network is included in their channel lineup.

FuboTV is another strong option, offering a seven-day free trial period. They have over 250 channels of live TV and allow you to watch on 10 screens at once. The subscription for their Pro plan is $74.99/month, and SEC Network is included in that tier.

For a more affordable option, Sling TV is available. To watch SEC Network on Sling, you’ll need to subscribe to the Orange and Blue plan plus the Sports Extra package. The initial cost for the plan is $27.50 for the first month, and it becomes $55/month in subsequent months. The Sports Extra package is an additional $15/month. Sling TV offers 69 channels in total.

So, if you’re looking to watch the Kentucky vs. Missouri game and save money cutting the cord, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV are all great options to consider.

