Michigan Faces Rutgers in Big Ten Matchup

Michigan’s football team will face Rutgers on Saturday in a Big Ten conference matchup, putting its 15-game win streak against Big Ten opponents on the line. The Wolverines have dominated East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green in their nonconference slate, and this game will mark their entrance into conference play. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension, will be back on the sidelines for the second-ranked Wolverines.

Michigan has had success against Rutgers in the past, winning their last eight matchups, including a 52-17 victory last season. However, the Scarlet Knights have shown improvement this year with a 3-0 start, boasting a top-20 defense and a strong running game. They have also defeated two Power Five opponents, although they may not be considered elite teams.

While Michigan’s offense struggled with turnovers in their last game against Bowling Green, their defense has been impressive throughout the season. They currently rank first in the country in points allowed and second in yards allowed.

The game will take place at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines are favored 24 points according to the point spread.

This matchup between two undefeated teams with interesting recent history promises to be an exciting game in the Big Ten conference. Michigan will need to maintain their strong defense and improve their offensive execution in order to extend their win streak against Rutgers.

