How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Football Game: Your Best Streaming Options

The highly anticipated Big Ten Conference matchup between the Michigan and Purdue football teams is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far, with Michigan boasting an impressive 8-0 record and Purdue struggling with a 2-6 overall record. With the game set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, football fans are eager to find the best streaming options to catch all the action live.

Peacock: Best Nationwide Option for NBC

One of the top choices for college football enthusiasts is Peacock, which offers nationwide coverage of NBC. For just $5.99 per month, fans can subscribe to Peacock Premium and gain access to NBC’s live sports broadcasts. A yearly subscription is also available at a discounted rate of $59.99, offering a 17% savings. It’s important to note that even with the Premium Plus package priced at $11.99 per month, live sports broadcasts on Peacock will still include commercials.

Sling TV: Most Affordable for Multiple Channels

If you’re looking for a streaming service that provides access to multiple channels, Sling TV is a great option. However, it’s important to note that NBC is only available in specific regions, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, and others. Unfortunately, if you’re not located in one of these markets, Sling TV won’t be suitable for watching the Michigan vs. Purdue football game. Residents within the supported areas can opt for the Sling TV Blue Plan, starting at $20 for the first month and $40 per month thereafter. Sling TV’s sports channel lineup includes popular networks like ESPN, Fox, and NBC.

FuboTV: Best for a Single Game

FuboTV offers an extensive range of live TV channels and is an excellent choice for those who want to stream a single game, including the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup. To check if NBC is available in your area, simply input your zip code on the FuboTV website. If accessible, you can subscribe to the FuboTV Pro package for $74.99 per month, which includes NBC coverage. FuboTV also provides a seven-day free trial, allowing you to test the service before committing. With over 250 live TV channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens simultaneously, FuboTV provides an immersive viewing experience for sports fans.

FAQs

What time does the Michigan vs. Purdue football game start?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Who are the head coaches for Michigan and Purdue?

Jim Harbaugh is the head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, while Ryan Walters leads the Purdue Boilermakers.

Where can I watch the Michigan vs. Purdue football game without cable or satellite TV?

Streaming platforms such as Peacock, FuboTV, and Sling TV provide options to watch the game online without the need for cable or satellite TV subscriptions.

