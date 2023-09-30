Michigan Wolverines to Face Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten Matchup

Michigan will hit the road for the first time this season as they face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. With a 4-0 record and a second-place ranking in the country, the Wolverines are looking to maintain their dominance in the Big Ten.

Michigan has won the last two Big Ten titles and has shown no signs of relinquishing their throne. In their conference opener against Rutgers, they fell behind 7-0 but quickly rebounded to secure a 31-7 victory. Led quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a formidable defense that leads college football in points allowed, the Wolverines have been a force to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, Nebraska enters the game with a 2-2 record. After suffering two losses on the road, they have performed better at home. A new quarterback and a challenging schedule have posed obstacles for the Cornhuskers, but they hope to put up a strong fight against Michigan.

The Wolverines have a historical advantage over Nebraska, leading the all-time series 7-4-1 and winning four out of the six games since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. As both teams prepare for the matchup, it will be interesting to see how Michigan’s defense handles Nebraska’s option attack.

The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, with kickoff at 3:35 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on FOX or stream it through various online platforms such as FuboTV, Sling TV, or DirecTV Stream.

Sources:

– Michigan Wolverines official website

– MLive.com