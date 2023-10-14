Michigan State Looks to End Losing Streak Against Rutgers

Michigan State is heading to New Jersey to take on Rutgers, hoping to break their three-game losing streak and keep their hopes alive of making a bowl game. This will be the first time that Michigan State is considered an underdog against Rutgers since they joined the league in 2014.

The Spartans might be making a change at quarterback, considering the subpar performance from Noah Kim in the last three games. There’s talk of turning to Katin Houser to lead the offense.

After this game, Michigan State will face tough opponents like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State in the final five weeks of the season. A win against Rutgers would be crucial for building momentum and getting their season back on track.

The game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 12:01 p.m. You can follow live updates on Twitter, and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Before the game kicks off, here are five must-reads to get you ready:

1. The starting quarterback for Michigan State remains a mystery. Coach Harlon Barnett hasn’t revealed his decision, but his recent comments indicate the possibility of a switch to Katin Houser.

2. Darius Snow, who suffered a serious leg injury in 2022, has made an impressive comeback after a year of intense rehab. He’s grateful to be back on the field and cherishes every minute.

3. While the Spartans focus on their season, they must also continue recruiting new players and ensuring their committed players stay on board. Coach Barnett acknowledges that it can be a tough task.

4. Kevin Wigenton II, a Michigan State offensive lineman, will be starting in his home state of New Jersey. Growing up near Rutgers and attending games there, this will be a special moment for him.

5. The game day forecast calls for rain, adding an extra challenge to the matchup. Additionally, the potential quarterback change brings an element of intrigue to watch out for.

In terms of statistics, Michigan State’s passing leader is Noah Kim, with 1,090 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Rutgers, on the other hand, is led Gavin Wimsatt, who has thrown for 914 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Other notable games happening at the same time include Indiana vs. Michigan, Ohio State vs. Purdue, Penn State vs. Massachusetts, Illinois vs. Maryland, and Iowa vs. Wisconsin.

With everything on the line, Michigan State hopes to turn their fortunes around against Rutgers and secure a much-needed win. Sources: MLive’s Betting Home.