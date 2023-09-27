How to Watch Meta Connect 2023

Meta Connect is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting the latest announcements from the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The two-day virtual event is focused on AI and virtual, mixed, and augmented realities. One of the highly anticipated reveals is the Quest 3 headset, which is expected to cater to gamers and help Meta distance itself from the underwhelming Quest Pro. But the big question remains: How can you watch the event?

Meta hasn’t been entirely clear on the matter, but there are a few options available. Currently, the “Watch” button on the Meta Connect website redirects to the company’s Facebook page, and the same goes for the link shared on social media. If you are logged in to Facebook, you should see the keynote appear on the platform at the scheduled time.

If you prefer alternative platforms, there’s a possibility that the event will be streamed on Meta’s YouTube channel, Instagram account, or even X, formerly known as Twitter. However, it’s advisable to keep an eye on the Meta Connect website, as they have dedicated watch buttons for each keynote.

For those who want real-time updates and analysis, The Verge will be covering the event through their StoryStream, where they will be publishing their thoughts and breaking down the major stories as they unfold.

So, whether you choose to tune in via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other platform, stay tuned for the exciting announcements from Meta Connect 2023!

